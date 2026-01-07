Boise State hosts Williams and Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-5, 1-1 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (9-5, 1-2 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-5, 1-1 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (9-5, 1-2 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -8.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on Boise State after Makaih Williams scored 22 points in Grand Canyon’s 70-60 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Broncos have gone 6-1 in home games. Boise State is 4-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Antelopes have gone 1-1 against MWC opponents. Grand Canyon is third in the MWC allowing 68.8 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

Boise State scores 78.1 points, 9.3 more per game than the 68.8 Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Boise State allows.

The Broncos and Antelopes square off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Andrews is averaging 10.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Broncos. Drew Fielder is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jaden Henley is averaging 17.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Antelopes. Williams is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

