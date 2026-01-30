Boise State hosts San Jose State following Bayes’ 23-point game

San Jose State Spartans (3-18, 1-9 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (16-5, 7-3 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

San Jose State Spartans (3-18, 1-9 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (16-5, 7-3 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts San Jose State after Dani Bayes scored 23 points in Boise State’s 75-65 victory against the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Broncos have gone 11-1 in home games. Boise State is ninth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.4 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Spartans are 1-9 against MWC opponents. San Jose State averages 18.2 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Boise State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game San Jose State gives up. San Jose State’s 33.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than Boise State has allowed to its opponents (40.5%).

The Broncos and Spartans meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bayes is averaging 14.1 points and two steals for the Broncos. Libby Hutton is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Maya Anderson is shooting 34.1% and averaging 13.0 points for the Spartans. Stella Sgro is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 57.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.