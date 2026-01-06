Boise State hosts Grand Canyon following Williams’ 22-point game

Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-5, 1-1 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (9-5, 1-2 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-5, 1-1 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (9-5, 1-2 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon plays Boise State after Makaih Williams scored 22 points in Grand Canyon’s 70-60 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Broncos are 6-1 in home games. Boise State averages 78.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Antelopes are 1-1 against MWC opponents. Grand Canyon is ninth in the MWC scoring 75.5 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

Boise State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 44.0% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

The Broncos and Antelopes match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Fielder is averaging 13.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Broncos. Javan Buchanan is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Nana Owusu-Anane is averaging 10.1 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Antelopes. Caleb Shaw is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

