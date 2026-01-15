Boise State hosts Colorado State following Fielder’s 23-point outing

Colorado State Rams (11-6, 2-4 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (9-8, 1-5 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colorado State Rams (11-6, 2-4 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (9-8, 1-5 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts Colorado State after Drew Fielder scored 23 points in Boise State’s 89-85 overtime loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Broncos are 6-3 in home games. Boise State is fifth in the MWC in rebounding with 33.8 rebounds. Dominic Parolin paces the Broncos with 5.2 boards.

The Rams have gone 2-4 against MWC opponents. Colorado State ranks ninth in the MWC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Carey Booth averaging 5.8.

Boise State is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Colorado State allows to opponents. Colorado State has shot at a 50.1% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 45.3% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

The Broncos and Rams meet Friday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fielder is averaging 13.3 points for the Broncos. Andrew Meadow is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

Booth is averaging 12.2 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Rams. Brandon Rechsteiner is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

