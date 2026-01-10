Boise State hosts Collins and Utah State

Utah State Aggies (13-1, 4-0 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (9-6, 1-3 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Utah State Aggies (13-1, 4-0 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (9-6, 1-3 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State faces Boise State after Michael Collins Jr. scored 20 points in Utah State’s 99-62 victory against the Air Force Falcons.

The Broncos are 6-2 on their home court. Boise State is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies are 4-0 in conference matchups. Utah State leads the MWC with 18.8 assists. Drake Allen leads the Aggies with 5.1.

Boise State averages 76.7 points, 9.8 more per game than the 66.9 Utah State allows. Utah State has shot at a 52.9% clip from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

The Broncos and Aggies face off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Fielder is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Broncos. Javan Buchanan is averaging 13.1 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Collins is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Aggies. Mason Falslev is averaging 17.0 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 86.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 53.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.