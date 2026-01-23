Boise State faces Grand Canyon after Hutton’s 25-point game

Boise State Broncos (15-5, 6-3 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-13, 5-4 MWC) Phoenix; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Boise State Broncos (15-5, 6-3 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-13, 5-4 MWC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State takes on Grand Canyon after Libby Hutton scored 25 points in Boise State’s 60-52 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Antelopes have gone 3-5 at home. Grand Canyon ranks sixth in the MWC with 12.9 assists per game led by Chloe Mann averaging 3.1.

The Broncos are 6-3 against MWC opponents. Boise State has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Grand Canyon’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Boise State gives up. Boise State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Grand Canyon gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mann is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 13.4 points and 3.1 assists. Julianna LaMendola is shooting 47.1% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games.

Tatum Thompson is averaging 14.5 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Broncos. Dani Bayes is averaging 13.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.