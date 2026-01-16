Boise State Broncos play the Utah State Aggies, aim for 4th straight victory

Boise State Broncos (13-5, 4-3 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (6-10, 2-5 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boise State Broncos (13-5, 4-3 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (6-10, 2-5 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State looks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Broncos take on Utah State.

The Aggies have gone 5-2 in home games. Utah State is eighth in the MWC scoring 62.2 points while shooting 38.5% from the field.

The Broncos are 4-3 in MWC play. Boise State scores 71.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

Utah State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Boise State allows. Boise State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Utah State allows.

The Aggies and Broncos face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marina Asensio is averaging 10.8 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Aggies. Sophie Sene is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Tatum Thompson is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Broncos. Natalie Pasco is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

