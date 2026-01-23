Blyden leads Toledo against Bowling Green after 22-point showing

Bowling Green Falcons (13-6, 4-3 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (10-9, 4-3 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bowling Green Falcons (13-6, 4-3 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (10-9, 4-3 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays Bowling Green after Leroy Blyden Jr. scored 22 points in Toledo’s 84-82 loss to the UMass Minutemen.

The Rockets have gone 6-3 in home games. Toledo ranks ninth in the MAC in rebounding averaging 30.9 rebounds. Sean Craig paces the Rockets with 7.9 boards.

The Falcons are 4-3 in conference games. Bowling Green ranks seventh in the MAC with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Sam Towns averaging 6.5.

Toledo scores 82.7 points, 12.4 more per game than the 70.3 Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green scores 8.4 more points per game (87.0) than Toledo gives up (78.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blyden averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Sonny Wilson is averaging 17.3 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Javontae Campbell is shooting 49.3% and averaging 18.1 points for the Falcons. Mayar Wol is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 81.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Falcons: 7-3, averaging 90.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

