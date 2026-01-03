Blunt leads Mercyhurst against Le Moyne after 21-point outing

Le Moyne Dolphins (6-8, 1-0 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (5-9, 0-1 NEC) Erie, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Le Moyne Dolphins (6-8, 1-0 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (5-9, 0-1 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst hosts Le Moyne after Bernie Blunt scored 21 points in Mercyhurst’s 74-67 loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Lakers have gone 4-1 at home. Mercyhurst has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Dolphins are 1-0 in NEC play. Le Moyne is ninth in the NEC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Shilo Jackson averaging 3.2.

Mercyhurst scores 66.6 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 77.4 Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 44.0% shooting opponents of Mercyhurst have averaged.

The Lakers and Dolphins match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Qadir Martin is averaging 8.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Lakers. Blunt is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jackson is scoring 14.7 points per game with 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Dolphins. Trent Mosquera is averaging 14.1 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

