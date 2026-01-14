Blums scores 21 as Davidson knocks off George Washington 84-79

Rafael Castro led the way with 23 points and 16 rebounds for George Washington in a 84-79 loss to Davidson on Wednesday that snapped a 3-game home win streak.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Roberts Blums’ 21 points off of the bench led Davidson to an 84-79 victory against George Washington on Wednesday.

Blums also had six rebounds for the Wildcats (11-6, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Devin Brown scored 17 points, going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 9 from the line. Parker Friedrichsen had 14 points and shot 5 for 13, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds. Josh Scovens had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Rafael Castro led the way for the Revolutionaries (12-6, 3-2) with 23 points and 16 rebounds. Garrett Johnson added 18 points for George Washington. Christian Jones also recorded 16 points and three steals.

Blums put up 12 points in the first half for the Wildcats, who led 36-28 at the break. Davidson turned a seven-point second-half lead into a 16-point advantage with a 9-0 run to make it a 47-31 lead with 17:44 left in the half. Friedrichsen scored 11 second-half points in the win.

