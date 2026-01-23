Blocker leads DePaul against Seton Hall after 20-point outing

Seton Hall Pirates (14-5, 4-4 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (11-8, 3-5 Big East) Chicago; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Seton Hall Pirates (14-5, 4-4 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (11-8, 3-5 Big East)

Chicago; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul plays Seton Hall after Layden Blocker scored 20 points in DePaul’s 87-80 loss to the Butler Bulldogs.

The Blue Demons are 9-3 on their home court. DePaul is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pirates are 4-4 in conference matchups. Seton Hall ranks fourth in the Big East with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Stephon Payne III averaging 7.6.

DePaul makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Seton Hall has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Seton Hall averages 72.2 points per game, 2.3 more than the 69.9 DePaul allows to opponents.

The Blue Demons and Pirates square off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Gunn is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Blue Demons. RJ Smith is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

A.J. Staton-McCray is averaging 12.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Pirates. Adam Clark is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

