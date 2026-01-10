Bloch leads Northern Colorado against Weber State after 26-point game

Weber State Wildcats (8-8, 2-1 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (11-5, 1-2 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (8-8, 2-1 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (11-5, 1-2 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -5.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado hosts Weber State after Zack Bloch scored 26 points in Northern Colorado’s 85-72 victory against the Idaho State Bengals.

The Bears have gone 5-1 in home games. Northern Colorado averages 85.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Wildcats are 2-1 in Big Sky play. Weber State scores 84.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

Northern Colorado makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Weber State has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Weber State has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Northern Colorado have averaged.

The Bears and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Denker is averaging 17.4 points and 6.7 assists for the Bears. Brock Wisne is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Tijan Saine is shooting 44.7% and averaging 13.6 points for the Wildcats. Jace Whiting is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 82.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.