Bloch and Northern Colorado host Weber State

Weber State Wildcats (8-8, 2-1 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (11-5, 1-2 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on Weber State after Zack Bloch scored 26 points in Northern Colorado’s 85-72 victory over the Idaho State Bengals.

The Bears are 5-1 in home games. Northern Colorado has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 2-1 in Big Sky play. Weber State is the top team in the Big Sky scoring 17.3 fast break points per game.

Northern Colorado scores 85.5 points, 10.2 more per game than the 75.3 Weber State gives up. Weber State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Northern Colorado allows.

The Bears and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bloch averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Quinn Denker is averaging 17.4 points and 6.7 assists over the last 10 games.

Jace Whiting averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Tijan Saine is averaging 15.5 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 82.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

