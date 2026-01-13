Bland, Saint Peter’s Peacocks take on the Quinnipiac Bobcats

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (8-6, 5-1 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-5, 5-1 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (8-6, 5-1 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-5, 5-1 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brent Bland and Saint Peter’s visit Amarri Monroe and Quinnipiac in MAAC action Wednesday.

The Bobcats have gone 7-1 in home games. Quinnipiac ranks third in the MAAC with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Keith Mcknight averaging 2.2.

The Peacocks are 5-1 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s is third in the MAAC allowing 68.3 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

Quinnipiac averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Saint Peter’s gives up. Saint Peter’s 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Quinnipiac has given up to its opponents (42.3%).

The Bobcats and Peacocks match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Monroe is averaging 14.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.9 steals for the Bobcats. Asim Jones is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Bland is shooting 39.9% and averaging 14.9 points for the Peacocks. Bryce Eaton is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Peacocks: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

