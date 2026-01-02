Bland and the Saint Peter’s Peacocks host conference foe Marist

Marist Red Foxes (8-4, 2-1 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-5, 3-0 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Marist Red Foxes (8-4, 2-1 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-5, 3-0 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -2.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marist visits Saint Peter’s in MAAC action Friday.

The Peacocks have gone 5-1 at home. Saint Peter’s is the best team in the MAAC with 13.8 fast break points.

The Red Foxes are 2-1 in conference play. Marist ranks third in the MAAC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaden Daughtry averaging 4.5.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 38.9% Marist allows to opponents. Marist averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Saint Peter’s gives up.

The Peacocks and Red Foxes match up Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Bland is averaging 15.8 points and 3.1 steals for the Peacocks. Bryce Eaton is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Elijah Lewis is scoring 13.1 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Red Foxes. Justin Menard is averaging 12.1 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.