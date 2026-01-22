Blakes scores 20, No. 5 Vanderbilt moves to 20-0 in win over Auburn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored 20 points for her 15th 20-plus point performance of the season as No.…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored 20 points for her 15th 20-plus point performance of the season as No. 5 Vanderbilt remained undefeated with an 81-53 win over Auburn on Thursday night.

The Commodores (20-0, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) are one of five NCAA Division I basketball teams still undefeated, alongside the No. 1 UConn women, the No. 1 Arizona men, the No. 7 Nebraska men, and the No. 25 Miami (Ohio) men.

Sacha Washington had 18 points and 12 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season.

Vanderbilt went on an 8-0 run in the first quarter and shot 52.6% (10 of 19) from the floor to build a 23-12 lead after the first quarter.

It was the complete opposite in the second quarter as the Commodores went scoreless in the first four minutes. Vanderbilt shot 26.7% (4 of 15) from the field and was 0 of 4 from 3-point range, but its 10 points scored were enough to hold onto a 33-29 lead at halftime.

Vanderbilt’s Aiyana Mitchell and Auburn’s A’riel Jackson led all scorers with eight points each in the first half.

After giving up the first two points of the second half, Vanderbilt outscored Auburn 27-12 in the third quarter, highlighted by 12 points from Blakes. Vanderbilt also had 15 rebounds in the quarter.

Vanderbilt finished the game shooting 32 of 64 from the floor, but 6 of 20 from 3-point range. The Commodores dominated the Tigers on the boards, outrebounding them, 44-25.

Auburn (13-7, 2-4) was led by Harissoum Coulibaly, who finished with 13 points, and Kaitlyn Duhon with 11.

Up next:

Auburn: Hosts No. 16 Oklahoma on Sunday

Vanderbilt: At No. 2 South Carolina on Sunday

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.