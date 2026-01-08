Blakes scores 20 as No. 7 Vanderbilt women stay undefeated with 99-68 win over Missouri

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored 20 points to lead five Vanderbilt players in double figures, and the seventh-ranked…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored 20 points to lead five Vanderbilt players in double figures, and the seventh-ranked Commodores stayed undefeated, beating Missouri 99-68 on Thursday night.

Vanderbilt (16-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) is a win away from matching the 17-0 start by the 1992-93 squad, which reached the program’s lone women’s Final Four.

The SEC’s leading scorer who came in averaging 25.2 points per game, Blakes struggled with only eight points through three quarters before her shots started falling. Aubrey Galvan added 19 points. Sacha Washington had 15 points and 16 rebounds, and Justine Pissott and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda also scored 15 apiece.

The Commodores have won three straight against Missouri, which lost for only the second time when visiting Memorial Gym, dropping to 6-2.

Missouri (12-6, 0-3) and first-year coach Kellie Harper wrapped up a tough opening stretch to league play. The Tigers lost to No. 2 Texas at home, then to then-No. 11 Kentucky before coming to Nashville.

Abbey Schreacke led Missouri with 19 points, and Grace Slaughter added 12.

Blakes picked up two quick fouls and started 1 of 5 from the field. Pissott led Vanderbilt with nine points in the first quarter. Missouri led 19-17 on a jumper by Lisa Thompson with 2:57 left, but the Commodores led 27-23 after the first.

Missouri last led 35-34 on a 3-pointer by Jayla Smith. Vanderbilt closed the second quarter on a 14-2 run, taking a 48-37 lead into halftime. Galvan scored nine points in the quarter, including a jumper with 3 seconds remaining.

Vanderbilt led 68-53 after three quarters and then outscored Missouri 31-15 in the fourth.

Missouri hosts Alabama on Monday night.

Vanderbilt plays its next three away from home, starting Sunday at Texas A&M.

