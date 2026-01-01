Blakes has 35 points and 8 assists, No. 12 Vanderbilt women beat Arkansas 88-71

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Mikayla Blakes had 35 points, a career-high tying eight assists and three steals, Sacha Washington added…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Mikayla Blakes had 35 points, a career-high tying eight assists and three steals, Sacha Washington added 12 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks, and No. 13 Vanderbilt beat Arkansas 88-71 on Thursday in the SEC opener for both teams.

Vanderbilt (14-0) is off to the best start in program history. The Commodores won 13 straight to open the 1992-93 and 1995-96 seasons.

Aubrey Galvan hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points and six assists for Vanderbilt.

Arkansas (11-4) jumped to an 11-5 lead when Bonnie Deas made a driving layup about 4 1/2 minutes into the game but the Commodores answered with a 15-1 run over the next four minutes. Galvan capped the spurt with a 3-pointer that made it 20-12 and Vanderbilt led by double figures the rest of the way.

Taleyah Jones made five 3s and finished with 24 points on 8-of-13 shooting for the Razorbacks. Jenna Lawrence added 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Blakes, a 5-foot-8 sophomore who tied her season high for points, has eight career 30-point games, three this season.

The Commodores hit 12 3-pointers and forced 22 turnovers, which included 11 steals.

Up next

Vanderbilt: Hosts No. 5 LSU on Sunday.

Arkansas: Visits Alabama on Sunday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.