Blakeney, Drexel Dragons take on the Northeastern Huskies

Northeastern Huskies (6-13, 2-6 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (9-11, 3-4 CAA)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shane Blakeney and Drexel host William Kermoury and Northeastern in CAA play.

The Dragons have gone 7-3 at home. Drexel averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Huskies are 2-6 in conference play. Northeastern has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Drexel averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Northeastern gives up. Northeastern averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Drexel gives up.

The Dragons and Huskies square off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garfield Turner is averaging 5.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Dragons. Blakeney is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Kermoury is averaging 12.1 points for the Huskies. Xavier Abreu is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 80.7 points, 23.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.8 points.

