Blackwell leads Wisconsin against Ohio State after 23-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (14-6, 6-4 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (15-6, 7-3 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin hosts Ohio State after John Blackwell scored 23 points in Wisconsin’s 67-63 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Badgers are 11-2 on their home court. Wisconsin scores 82.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Buckeyes have gone 6-4 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State scores 82.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

Wisconsin averages 82.8 points, 10.2 more per game than the 72.6 Ohio State gives up. Ohio State scores 7.5 more points per game (82.2) than Wisconsin allows to opponents (74.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Boyd is averaging 20 points and 3.6 assists for the Badgers. Blackwell is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Bruce Thornton is averaging 19.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Buckeyes. John Mobley Jr. is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.