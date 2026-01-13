Blackwell leads Wisconsin against Minnesota after 26-point performance

Wisconsin Badgers (11-5, 3-2 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-6, 3-2 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Wisconsin Badgers (11-5, 3-2 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-6, 3-2 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin takes on Minnesota after John Blackwell scored 26 points in Wisconsin’s 91-88 victory against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Golden Gophers have gone 9-1 at home. Minnesota is third in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 66.1 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Badgers are 3-2 against conference opponents. Wisconsin ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Nolan Winter averaging 6.6.

Minnesota averages 73.0 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 75.0 Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin averages 17.0 more points per game (83.1) than Minnesota allows to opponents (66.1).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Asuma is averaging 10.2 points and 4.3 assists for the Golden Gophers. Cade Tyson is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Boyd is scoring 19.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Badgers. Blackwell is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Badgers: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.