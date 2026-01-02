Blackham, Utah Valley Wolverines to host Mayes and the Abilene Christian Wildcats

Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-4, 1-0 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (8-5, 1-1 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-4, 1-0 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (8-5, 1-1 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cambree Blackham and Utah Valley host Meredith Mayes and Abilene Christian in WAC action Saturday.

The Wolverines are 5-2 in home games. Utah Valley is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 1-0 in WAC play. Abilene Christian averages 15.7 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by Breanna Davis with 3.2.

Utah Valley’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Abilene Christian gives up. Abilene Christian averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.4 per game Utah Valley gives up.

The Wolverines and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amanda Barcello is shooting 40.0% and averaging 13.0 points for the Wolverines. Saige Gibb is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Davis is averaging 4.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Wildcats. Payton Hull is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 18.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 13.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

