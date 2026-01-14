Blacher leads Southern Indiana against Tennessee Tech after 20-point game

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (11-4, 5-1 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-5, 3-3 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m.…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (11-4, 5-1 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-5, 3-3 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana visits Tennessee Tech after Shannon Blacher scored 20 points in Southern Indiana’s 52-43 win over the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Golden Eagles have gone 9-0 in home games. Tennessee Tech ranks second in the OVC in rebounding averaging 36.3 rebounds. Lareesha Cawthorn paces the Golden Eagles with 9.0 boards.

The Screaming Eagles are 5-1 in conference play. Southern Indiana ranks fifth in the OVC shooting 29.9% from 3-point range.

Tennessee Tech’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana scores 8.2 more points per game (70.5) than Tennessee Tech allows (62.3).

The Golden Eagles and Screaming Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Larry averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Reghan Grimes is averaging 14.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Ali Saunders averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Chloe Gannon is shooting 48.0% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 38.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 7-3, averaging 64.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

