Binghamton visits Vermont following Hurley’s 20-point game

Binghamton Bearcats (4-12, 0-1 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (9-7, 1-0 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont hosts Binghamton after TJ Hurley scored 20 points in Vermont’s 80-61 win over the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Catamounts are 4-2 in home games. Vermont averages 77.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Bearcats are 0-1 in America East play. Binghamton has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Vermont scores 77.6 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 76.4 Binghamton gives up. Binghamton averages 68.4 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 73.4 Vermont allows to opponents.

The Catamounts and Bearcats face off Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gus Yalden is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Catamounts. TJ Long is averaging 11.9 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jeremiah Quigley is averaging 13.1 points and 6.2 assists for the Bearcats. Zyier Beverly is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Bearcats: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.