Binghamton visits Albany (NY) following Lindsey’s 21-point showing

Binghamton Bearcats (4-14, 0-3 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (5-12, 1-1 America East)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) plays Binghamton after Amir Lindsey scored 21 points in Albany (NY)’s 71-46 win over the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Great Danes have gone 3-1 in home games. Albany (NY) is fourth in the America East scoring 74.5 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Bearcats have gone 0-3 against America East opponents. Binghamton averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Albany (NY)’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Binghamton allows. Binghamton has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 45.0% shooting opponents of Albany (NY) have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lindsey is averaging 17.1 points and 4.6 assists for the Great Danes. Jaden Kempson is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jeremiah Quigley is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Bearcats. Zyier Beverly is averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Bearcats: 2-8, averaging 71.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

