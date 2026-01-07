Binghamton hosts Vermont following Priede’s 35-point game

Vermont Catamounts (13-4, 2-0 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (9-5, 1-0 America East) Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST…

Vermont Catamounts (13-4, 2-0 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (9-5, 1-0 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont visits Binghamton after Nikola Priede scored 35 points in Vermont’s 72-56 victory over the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Bearcats have gone 5-1 in home games. Binghamton has a 3-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Catamounts have gone 2-0 against America East opponents. Vermont is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Binghamton makes 42.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Vermont has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Vermont averages 69.3 points per game, 4.2 more than the 65.1 Binghamton allows to opponents.

The Bearcats and Catamounts square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meghan Casey is averaging 8.5 points and 1.7 steals for the Bearcats. Kendall Bennett is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Priede is shooting 60.8% and averaging 16.9 points for the Catamounts. Keira Hanson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 64.8 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.