Binghamton hosts UMass-Lowell after Montas’ 27-point outing

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (7-10, 2-0 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (4-13, 0-2 America East) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (7-10, 2-0 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (4-13, 0-2 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits Binghamton after Angel Montas scored 27 points in UMass-Lowell’s 77-63 victory against the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Bearcats are 4-4 on their home court. Binghamton ranks sixth in the America East with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Demetrius Lilley averaging 6.6.

The River Hawks are 2-0 in conference matchups. UMass-Lowell has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Binghamton averages 67.9 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 78.9 UMass-Lowell gives up. UMass-Lowell averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Binghamton allows.

The Bearcats and River Hawks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Quigley is shooting 45.9% and averaging 13.6 points for the Bearcats. Jackson Benigni is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Austin Green is averaging 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds for the River Hawks. Montas is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.