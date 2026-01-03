Binghamton hosts NJIT following Beverly’s 25-point game

NJIT Highlanders (5-10) at Binghamton Bearcats (4-11) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -2.5; over/under…

NJIT Highlanders (5-10) at Binghamton Bearcats (4-11)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton hosts NJIT after Zyier Beverly scored 25 points in Binghamton’s 100-60 victory against the Elmira Soaring Eagles.

The Bearcats are 4-3 in home games. Binghamton has a 3-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Highlanders are 2-8 on the road. NJIT gives up 78.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.8 points per game.

Binghamton averages 68.7 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 78.1 NJIT allows. NJIT’s 37.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.6 percentage points lower than Binghamton has given up to its opponents (47.1%).

The Bearcats and Highlanders meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demetrius Lilley is scoring 14.6 points per game with 9.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Bearcats. Beverly is averaging 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

David Bolden is shooting 34.6% and averaging 11.8 points for the Highlanders. Sebastian Robinson is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 63.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.