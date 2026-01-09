Binghamton hosts Montas and UMass-Lowell

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (7-10, 2-0 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (4-13, 0-2 America East) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (7-10, 2-0 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (4-13, 0-2 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits Binghamton after Angel Montas scored 27 points in UMass-Lowell’s 77-63 win over the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Bearcats have gone 4-4 at home. Binghamton is sixth in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 75.5 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The River Hawks are 2-0 in America East play. UMass-Lowell allows 78.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.6 points per game.

Binghamton scores 67.9 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 78.9 UMass-Lowell allows. UMass-Lowell averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Binghamton gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Quigley is averaging 13.6 points and 6.3 assists for the Bearcats. Zyier Beverly is averaging 13.6 points and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

Austin Green is scoring 14.5 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the River Hawks. Montas is averaging 13.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

