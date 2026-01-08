Binet leads Southern Miss against Texas State after 24-point showing

Texas State Bobcats (9-7, 2-2 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (9-7, 3-1 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8…

Texas State Bobcats (9-7, 2-2 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (9-7, 3-1 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss takes on Texas State after Djahi Binet scored 24 points in Southern Miss’ 74-67 victory against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Golden Eagles are 4-1 on their home court. Southern Miss scores 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Bobcats are 2-2 in Sun Belt play. Texas State ranks fourth in the Sun Belt giving up 71.0 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

Southern Miss’ average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Texas State gives up. Texas State has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Southern Miss have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylik Weeks is shooting 49.5% and averaging 17.4 points for the Golden Eagles. Binet is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Mark Drone averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. DJ Hall is shooting 58.1% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

