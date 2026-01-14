Biel leads Maine against Vermont after 21-point game

Maine Black Bears (3-15, 1-2 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (10-7, 2-0 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Maine Black Bears (3-15, 1-2 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (10-7, 2-0 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine visits Vermont after TJ Biel scored 21 points in Maine’s 74-70 victory over the NJIT Highlanders.

The Catamounts have gone 5-2 in home games. Vermont has a 4-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Black Bears are 1-2 in America East play. Maine averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Vermont makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Maine has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Maine averages 61.6 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 72.6 Vermont gives up to opponents.

The Catamounts and Black Bears square off Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gus Yalden is averaging 17.3 points for the Catamounts. TJ Hurley is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Biel is averaging 12.5 points and 1.5 blocks for the Black Bears. Logan Carey is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Black Bears: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 26.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

