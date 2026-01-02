Beverly and Binghamton host NJIT

NJIT Highlanders (5-10) at Binghamton Bearcats (4-11) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton hosts NJIT after…

NJIT Highlanders (5-10) at Binghamton Bearcats (4-11)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton hosts NJIT after Zyier Beverly scored 25 points in Binghamton’s 100-60 win against the Elmira Soaring Eagles.

The Bearcats are 4-3 on their home court. Binghamton is sixth in the America East scoring 68.7 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Highlanders have gone 2-8 away from home. NJIT has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Binghamton averages 68.7 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 78.1 NJIT allows. NJIT averages 64.3 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 76.7 Binghamton gives up.

The Bearcats and Highlanders meet Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Benigni averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Demetrius Lilley is averaging 14.6 points and 9.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

David Bolden averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Sebastian Robinson is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 63.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

