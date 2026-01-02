Betts leads No. 4 UCLA against No. 17 USC after 25-point game

USC Trojans (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (13-1, 3-0 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

USC Trojans (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (13-1, 3-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UCLA hosts No. 17 USC after Lauren Betts scored 25 points in UCLA’s 97-61 victory against the Penn State Lady Lions.

The Bruins have gone 6-0 at home. UCLA scores 87.9 points and has outscored opponents by 30.8 points per game.

The Trojans have gone 2-0 against Big Ten opponents. USC is ninth in the Big Ten with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jazzy Davidson averaging 5.2.

UCLA makes 50.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 15.2 percentage points higher than USC has allowed to its opponents (35.6%). USC averages 13.8 more points per game (70.9) than UCLA gives up to opponents (57.1).

The Bruins and Trojans match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Betts is averaging 16.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 blocks for the Bruins. Kiki Rice is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Davidson is averaging 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.7 blocks for the Trojans. Londynn Jones is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 91.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.