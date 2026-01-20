Bettiol scores 20 as UMass takes down Toledo 84-82

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Leonardo Bettiol had 20 points in UMass’ 84-82 win over Toledo on Tuesday. Bettiol also had…

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Leonardo Bettiol had 20 points in UMass’ 84-82 win over Toledo on Tuesday.

Bettiol also had nine rebounds for the Minutemen (12-8, 3-5 Mid-American Conference). Marcus Banks scored 15 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 9 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line. K’Jei Parker shot 4 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Leroy Blyden Jr. led the Rockets (10-9, 4-3) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, four assists and two steals. Sonny Wilson added 16 points and seven assists for Toledo. Austin Parks finished with 14 points.

Bettiol scored 10 points in the first half for UMass, who led 35-34 at halftime. UMass took the lead for good with 4:20 remaining in the second half on a layup from Jayden Ndjigue to make it a 70-69 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

