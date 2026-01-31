Bettiol and UMass defeat Eastern Michigan 70-67

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Leonardo Bettiol scored 20 points and Massachusetts took down Eastern Michigan 70-67 on Saturday. Bettiol added…

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Leonardo Bettiol scored 20 points and Massachusetts took down Eastern Michigan 70-67 on Saturday.

Bettiol added 10 rebounds and three steals for the Minutemen (14-9, 5-6 Mid-American Conference). Jayden Ndjigue shot 5 of 8 from the field and 9 for 10 from the line to add 19 points.

The Eagles (9-13, 3-7) were led by Gregory Lawson II, who recorded 20 points. Mohammad Habhab added 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks for Eastern Michigan. Jon Sanders II and Addison Patterson scored 10 points each.

UMass went into halftime ahead of Eastern Michigan 38-30.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.