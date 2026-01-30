Bethune-Cookman plays Alabama State on 6-game road slide

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-18, 1-7 SWAC) at Alabama State Lady Hornets (8-11, 5-3 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-18, 1-7 SWAC) at Alabama State Lady Hornets (8-11, 5-3 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman travels to Alabama State looking to stop its six-game road losing streak.

The Lady Hornets are 4-3 in home games. Alabama State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 1-7 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman gives up 69.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 15.3 points per game.

Alabama State’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman averages 54.3 points per game, 14.8 fewer points than the 69.1 Alabama State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clearia Peterson is averaging 8.2 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Lady Hornets. Shamya Reid is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sanai Tyler is averaging 5.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Daimoni Dorsey is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Hornets: 5-5, averaging 62.0 points, 39.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 52.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.