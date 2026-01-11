Bethune-Cookman hosts Southern after Jacobs’ 20-point outing

Southern Jaguars (5-11, 1-2 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-10, 2-0 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Jaguars (5-11, 1-2 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-10, 2-0 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern takes on Bethune-Cookman after Michael Jacobs scored 20 points in Southern’s 67-59 loss to the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Wildcats are 4-0 in home games. Bethune-Cookman is 2-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Jaguars have gone 1-2 against SWAC opponents. Southern is fifth in the SWAC giving up 81.9 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

Bethune-Cookman’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Southern gives up. Southern’s 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Bethune-Cookman has allowed to its opponents (47.9%).

The Wildcats and Jaguars square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakobi Heady averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. Arterio Morris is averaging 12.3 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Cam Amboree is averaging 9.2 points, four assists and 2.4 steals for the Jaguars. Jacobs is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.