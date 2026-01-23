Bethune-Cookman hosts Jackson State on 3-game home slide

Jackson State Lady Tigers (4-14, 2-4 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-16, 1-5 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST…

Jackson State Lady Tigers (4-14, 2-4 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-16, 1-5 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman plays Jackson State looking to break its three-game home slide.

The Wildcats are 2-3 in home games. Bethune-Cookman gives up 71.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.3 points per game.

The Lady Tigers are 2-4 in conference play. Jackson State ranks seventh in the SWAC with 20.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Mikayla Brown averaging 5.0.

Bethune-Cookman’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Jackson State allows. Jackson State’s 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points lower than Bethune-Cookman has allowed to its opponents (43.1%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daimoni Dorsey is shooting 33.3% and averaging 8.5 points for the Wildcats. Janessa Kelley is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaileyah Cotton is averaging 6.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Lady Tigers. Rhema Pegues is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 54.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Lady Tigers: 2-8, averaging 54.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

