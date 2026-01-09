Bethune-Cookman hosts Grambling after Coffee’s 21-point game

Grambling Tigers (8-7, 2-0 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-10, 1-0 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grambling Tigers (8-7, 2-0 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-10, 1-0 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling takes on Bethune-Cookman after Roderick Coffee III scored 21 points in Grambling’s 84-67 win against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Wildcats are 3-0 in home games. Bethune-Cookman ranks seventh in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 29.2 rebounds. Ariel Bland leads the Wildcats with 5.1 boards.

The Tigers are 2-0 against conference opponents. Grambling has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Bethune-Cookman scores 72.3 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 72.1 Grambling allows. Grambling averages 73.3 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than the 85.4 Bethune-Cookman allows.

The Wildcats and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakobi Heady averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Arterio Morris is averaging 12.9 points, 3.1 assists and two steals over the past 10 games.

Antonio Munoz is averaging 13.5 points for the Tigers. Rickey Ballard is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.