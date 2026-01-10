Bethune-Cookman defeats Grambling 74-65

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Daniel Rouzan’s 15 points helped Bethune-Cookman defeat Grambling 74-65 on Saturday. Rouzan finished 7 of…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Daniel Rouzan’s 15 points helped Bethune-Cookman defeat Grambling 74-65 on Saturday.

Rouzan finished 7 of 13 from the floor for the Wildcats (5-10, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jakobi Heady scored 12 points while shooting 4 of 12 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line and added five rebounds. Tyler Andrews had 12 points and went 4 of 7 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range).

The Tigers (8-8, 2-1) were led in scoring by Rickey Ballard, who finished with 14 points. Grambling also got 13 points, six rebounds and four assists from Roderick Coffee III. Antonio Munoz finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

