Bethune-Cookman and Grambling face off for conference matchup

Grambling Tigers (4-12, 1-2 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-12, 1-1 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes Bethune-Cookman and Grambling face off on Saturday.

The Wildcats are 2-1 in home games. Bethune-Cookman is 1-8 against opponents over .500.

The Tigers are 1-2 against SWAC opponents. Grambling is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Bethune-Cookman’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Grambling allows. Grambling averages 64.1 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 73.1 Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janessa Kelley averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 4.5 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Daimoni Dorsey is averaging 8.6 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Monica Marsh is averaging 11.7 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Tigers. Shaniah Nunn is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 55.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

