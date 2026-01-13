Bessette leads Loyola Chicago against George Mason after 20-point game

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-10, 2-3 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (10-6, 5-0 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-10, 2-3 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (10-6, 5-0 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago visits George Mason after Alex-Anne Bessette scored 20 points in Loyola Chicago’s 71-64 victory against the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Patriots are 7-2 in home games. George Mason has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Ramblers have gone 2-3 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago has a 1-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

George Mason is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 42.3% Loyola Chicago allows to opponents. Loyola Chicago’s 37.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than George Mason has allowed to its opponents (39.6%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Harris is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 13.9 points and two steals. Zahirah Walton is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Bessette is averaging 11.8 points for the Ramblers. Rosalie Mercille is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Ramblers: 5-5, averaging 57.7 points, 26.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

