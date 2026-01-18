Berry scores 33 as No. 9 Louisville rallies from behind to beat North Carolina State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Imari Berry scored 33 points and No. 9 Louisville rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit to…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Imari Berry scored 33 points and No. 9 Louisville rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit to beat North Carolina State 88-80 in overtime Sunday for its 11th consecutive victory.

Skylar Jones’ 17 points helped carry the Cardinals (18-3, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who went from trailing by 13 to leading 54-51 in a span of less than 4½ minutes bridging the third and fourth quarters.

Mackenly Randoph scored four of her 12 points in overtime. Berry, who had a game-high 12 rebounds, made two free throws with 10.5 seconds left for the final points of regulation.

Khamil Pierre scored five of her season-high 26 points in the final two minutes of regulation, but N.C. State (13-6, 6-2) couldn’t overcome mishaps down the stretch. Zamareya Jones added 20 points, including a key 3-pointer in the fourth quarter after returning to action wearing protective mask, and Zoe Brooks had 17 points for the Wolfpack (14-5, 7-1).

Louisville followed Thursday’s victory at No. 23 Notre Dame by ending a six-game losing skid in the series with N.C. State.

A 14-2 spurt in the third quarter stretched the Wolfpack’s edge to 47-34. Berry scored the last eight points of the third in a 53-second span as the Cardinals pulled within 50-47. Louisville went ahead with the first five points of the fourth.

Skylar Jones scored the first five points of a 7-0 spurt that lifted Louisville to a 64-58 lead before the Wolfpack rallied.

NO. 2 SOUTH CAROLINA 90, COPPIN STATE 48

BALTIMORE (AP) — Joyce Edwards had 26 points and five steals, and South Carolina beat Coppin State.

The Gamecocks (19-1) made the trip to Baltimore after the Eagles (4-16) played at South Carolina last season. As expected, there was a good crowd at 4,100-seat PEC Arena, although many of the them were wearing garnet in support of the Gamecocks.

Coppin State was down just 22-14 after one quarter, but South Carolina outscored the Eagles 22-5 in the second and it was never close after that.

Tessa Johnson scored 17 points for the Gamecocks, shooting 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Ta’Niya Latson had 15 points, five assists and six steals.

Khila Morris led Coppin State with 20 points.

South Carolina improved to 28-0 against HBCU teams under coach Dawn Staley. It was the fourth time in that span the Gamecocks faced one on the road.

Coppin State has welcomed its share of big-name teams into its arena in recent years, including Maryland in 2021. LSU came in 2023 in what was basically a homecoming for Angel Reese.

NO. 3 UCLA 97, NO. 12 MARYLAND 67

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabriela Jaquez scored 22 points, and UCLA pulled away in a dominant third quarter to beat Maryland.

The Bruins (17-1, 7-0 Big Ten) won their 11th in a row since their only loss to then-No. 4 Texas on Nov. 26. During that stretch, they’ve won by a whopping 33.7-point margin, with their only close game being a seven-point win at then-No. 19 Ohio State.

Oluchi Okananwa led the Terrapins with 25 points and Saylor Poffenbarger added 15. Maryland (17-3, 5-3) split its trip to Los Angeles, winning by seven points at USC on Thursday.

The Bruins stretched a 12-point halftime lead into a 73-47 advantage in the third, outscoring the Terps 26-10. After making five 3-pointers in the second quarter, the Bruins had two in the third. They used scoring runs of 10-4 and 14-4 while limiting the Terps to just three field goals.

UCLA had its third-best 3-point shooting performance of the season, making 13 of 23 for 56%. Charlisse Leger-Walker and Gianna Kneepkens had four each.

Leger-Walker had 17 points and nine rebounds and Kneepkens added 16 points despite four fouls. Lauren Betts finished with 11 points and five rebounds after resting in the fourth. She jumped off the bench and raised her arms when younger sister Sienna hit a 3-pointer.

NO. 4 TEXAS 80, TEXAS A&M 35

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kyla Oldacre had a career-best 18 rebounds along with five blocks and 10 points and Texas routed Texas A&M to end a a two-game losing streak.

Texas (19-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) pulled away for its 37th straight home winby outscoring A&M 23-3 in the third quarter. The Aggies (8-6, 1-4) made their only basket from the field with 10 seconds remaining after missing their first 13 shots of the quarter and committing seven turnovers. Rori Harmon scored 10 points in the quarter.

Freshman Aaliyah Crump, returning after missing 15 games with a foot injury, led the Longhorns with 12 points to go with six rebounds and four assists in 21 minutes as a sub. Crump, one of the top-rated recruits in the country, averaged 13.2 points in five games as a starter before the injury.

Madison Booker had 10 points, six assists and four of the Longhorns’ 14 steals. Harmon made two steals and needs seven to break the Longhorns’ career record set by Linda Waggoner in 1980. Harmon, a senior, already set the career assists mark at Texas this season.

NO. 6 LSU 91, NO. 13 OKLAHOMA 72

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Flau’jae Johnson had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and LSU rolled past Oklahoma.

Jada Richard added 21 points for the Tigers (17-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference), who knocked off the Sooners after beating then-No. 2 Texas last Sunday.

Aaliyah Chavez, Oklahoma’s star freshman, was held to 11 points on 3-for-14 shooting. She entered the day averaging 19.2 points.

Payton Verhulst scored 21 points and Raegan Beers added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Sooners (14-4, 2-3).

LSU, the nation’s leader with just over 100 points per game, got the best of an Oklahoma squad that ranked second with nearly 91 points per contest. LSU outscored Oklahoma 29-8 at the free throw line and two Sooners fouled out.

Oklahoma sold out the Lloyd Noble Center, but home fans started filing out midway through the fourth quarter as the Sooners lost their third straight. They had climbed to No. 5 in the AP Top 25, but now have consecutive losses to ranked opponents Ole Miss, Kentucky and LSU.

MISSISSIPPI STATE 71, NO. 7 KENTUCKY 59

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Kharyssa Richardson scored a career-high 23 points, Favour Nwaedozi had 21 rebounds and Mississippi State took advantage of Kentucky’s shooting woes to beat the Wildcats.

Kentucky shot 32% from the field, making only 5 of 29 3-point tries.

Down 33-30 at the half, the Bulldogs (15-5, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) outscored the Wildcats (17-3, 4-2) 18-11 in the third quarter and pulled away tio snap a four-game losing streak. Mississippi State had a 15-2 run, highlighted by two 3-pointers from Traynna Crisp and a five-point spurt from Richardson.

Nwaedozi led Mississippi State to a 52-35 rebounding edge and had 10 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Richardson had seven rebounds. Crisp had 16 points on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.

Tonie Morgan led Kentucky with 15 points and seven assists. Asia Boone and Amiela Hassett had 11 points each, and Clara Strack had 10 points and 15 rebounds. Strack was 3 of 16 from the field.

NO. 11 IOWA 75, NO. 15 MICHIGAN ST. 68

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Hannah Stuelke had 22 points, Ava Heiden scored 20 and Iowa beat Michigan State, snapping the Spartans’ nine-game winning streak while extending the Hawkeyes’ to six in a row.

Stuelke made 10 of 14 shots and 2 of 4 free throws for the Hawkeyes (16-2, 7-0 Big Ten Conference). She added nine rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block. Heiden hit 8 of 13 shots and 4 of 5 free throws, adding six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Chazadi Wright had 11 points and five assists.

Grace VanSlooten had 17 points and seven rebounds to pace the Spartans (17-2, 6-2). Jalyn Brown scored 16 and Juliann Woodard added 14 points off the bench.

Stuelke made a layup and two free throws in the final 51 seconds and Chazadi Wright hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer as Iowa took a 22-16 lead in a first quarter that saw nine lead changes and two ties.

GEORGIA 82, NO. 16 MISSISSIPPI 59

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Dani Carnegie had a career-high 32 points and 11 rebounds, Trinity Turner added 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and Georgia beat No. 16 Mississippi 82-59 on Sunday.

Georgia (16-3, 2-3 SEC) earned its first Quad 1 win of the season. The Lady Bulldogs snapped a 11-game home skid against teams in the AP Top 25 and beat a ranked opponent by 20-plus points for the first time since 2006.

Carnegie, a Georgia Tech transfer, made 11 of 17 from the field, 5 of 8 from 3-point range, and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Christeen Iwuala led Ole Miss (16-4, 3-2) with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Sira Thienou scored 12. Cotie McMahon — who went into the game averaging a team-high 19.2 points on 49.6% shooting — finished with nine points on 1-of-13 shooting to go with 11 rebounds and five assists.

Rylie Theuerkauf made two free throws that gave Georgia the lead for good less than 2 1/2 minutes into the game and sparked a 16-2 run that made it 19-6 with 1:04 left in the first quarter. Debreasha Powe capped a 7-0 spurt with a 3-pointer that trimmed the deficit to nine points with 7:12 remaining in the first half, but Carnegie answered with a layup and the Lady Bulldogs led by double figures for the final 26-plus minutes.

OKALAHOMA STATE 86, NO. 19 IOWA STATE 58

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Stailee Heard had 18 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists and Oklahoma State routed Iowa State, sending the reeling Cyclones to their fifth consecutive loss.

It was Heard’s first career triple-double and the third in Oklahoma State history. She is averaging 20.8 points over the past four games.

Before Sunday, Iowa State’s losing streak included only one loss by double digits. Oklahoma State’s 13-0 run in the middle of the second quarter put the Cyclones down by 16 points and they never recovered.

Oklahoma State went on to score 30 points in the second period and led 43-21 at halftime. Micah Gray hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 points in the quarter and the Cowgirls shot 61%.

In the third quarter, the Cyclones cut into their 22-point halftime deficit and had it down to 51-35 before Haleigh Timmer scored 10 points in a 15-0 run that made it 66-35 after the third quarter.

Entering the fourth, Audi Crooks and Jada Williams were the only players with more than three points for Iowa State (14-5, 2-5 Big 12). Crooks, the nation’s leading scorer at 27.6 points per game, finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Williams had 15 points and seven assists. Iowa State, second in the nation with 21.9 assists per game, had 11 on Sunday.

NO. 20 TENNESSEE 70, NO. 21 ALABAMA 59

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Talaysia Cooper scored 16 points, Janiah Barker had a double-double, and Tennessee defeated Alabama for the Lady Vols’ sixth straight win.

Barker scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in her third double-double of the season. Mia Pauldo added 13 points, Zee Spearman 12 and Alyssa Latham another 12 off the bench for Tennessee (13-3, 5-0 SEC), which has won eight of nine overall.

Tennessee fell behind early in the fourth quarter when Jessica Timmons’ 3-pointer gave Alabama a 54-53 lead, capping a 13-2 run in which she scored eight points. Trailing for the first time since it was 19-18, Tennessee bounced back with two free throws and a 3-pointer by Pauldo to lead 58-54 and the Lady Vols outscored Alabama 17-4 heading into the final minute.

Timmons scored 22 points and Karly Weathers added 11 for Alabama (17-3, 3-3). Naomi Jones had 11 rebounds and blocked six shots

NO. 25 ILLINOIS 74, NORTHWESTERN 71

CHAMPAGNE, Ill. (AP) — Berry Wallace scored a career-high 29 points, 12 in the fourth quarter, and Illinois held off a fourth-quarter rally to defeat Northwestern.

Illinois took the lead for good with 2 1/2 minutes left in the second quarter and led 58-51 heading to the fourth. Although Illinois remained in front, Northwestern cut it to one on a 3-pointer by Xamiya Walton with seven minutes to go and again on a layup by Casey Harter with 2:15 remaining.

At that point, Wallace scored in the paint for a 73-70 lead, then Tayla Thomas hit one free throw to get Northwestern within 73-71. Both teams came up empty on their next two possessions before Cearah Parchment made a free throw for a 74-71 lead with nine seconds left. Northwestern’s Caroline Lau missed a potential tying 3-pointer with one second left.

Parchment had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the fourth double-double of her freshman season. Aaliyah Guyton had 13 points for the Illini (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten).

Grace Sullivan scored 21 points, Walton 19, Harter 13 and Lau 12 for Northwestern (8-11, 2-6). The rest of the Wildcats managed six points — all by Thomas.

