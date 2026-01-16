Berry and Kennesaw State host Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-8, 2-2 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (8-7, 1-3 CUSA) Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-8, 2-2 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (8-7, 1-3 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State plays Jacksonville State after Keyarah Berry scored 27 points in Kennesaw State’s 76-65 loss to the Florida International Panthers.

The Owls have gone 6-2 at home. Kennesaw State is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gamecocks are 2-2 in CUSA play. Jacksonville State ranks seventh in the CUSA shooting 29.8% from 3-point range.

Kennesaw State averages 66.3 points, 6.2 more per game than the 60.1 Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State has shot at a 37.9% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 38.8% shooting opponents of Kennesaw State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaelyn Flowers is averaging 7.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Owls. Berry is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Mya Barnes averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Brooklyn McDaniel is averaging 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 62.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

