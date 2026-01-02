Benter leads No. 5 Purdue against Wisconsin after 20-point showing

Purdue Boilermakers (12-1, 2-0 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Purdue Boilermakers (12-1, 2-0 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Purdue visits Wisconsin after Jack Benter scored 20 points in Purdue’s 101-60 win against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Badgers have gone 8-0 at home. Wisconsin is seventh in the Big Ten scoring 83.5 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Boilermakers are 2-0 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Oscar Cluff averaging 4.2.

Wisconsin scores 83.5 points, 17.5 more per game than the 66.0 Purdue allows. Purdue averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Wisconsin gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Boyd is shooting 48.1% and averaging 19.2 points for the Badgers. John Blackwell is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Fletcher Loyer averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 13.5 points and 9.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 86.4 points, 37.5 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.