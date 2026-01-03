Benter leads No. 5 Purdue against Wisconsin after 20-point outing

Purdue Boilermakers (12-1, 2-0 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Purdue Boilermakers (12-1, 2-0 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -6.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Purdue faces Wisconsin after Jack Benter scored 20 points in Purdue’s 101-60 win against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Badgers are 8-0 on their home court. Wisconsin scores 83.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Boilermakers have gone 2-0 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue averages 86.2 points while outscoring opponents by 20.2 points per game.

Wisconsin scores 83.5 points, 17.5 more per game than the 66.0 Purdue gives up. Purdue averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Wisconsin allows.

The Badgers and Boilermakers match up Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Winter is averaging 14.1 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Badgers. Nicholas Boyd is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

Fletcher Loyer is averaging 14 points for the Boilermakers. Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 86.4 points, 37.5 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

