Benson leads New Orleans against Nicholls State after 23-point game

New Orleans Privateers (8-13, 5-6 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (8-12, 7-4 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Orleans Privateers (8-13, 5-6 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (8-12, 7-4 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits Nicholls State after Coleton Benson scored 23 points in New Orleans’ 82-63 loss to the McNeese Cowboys.

The Colonels have gone 5-2 at home. Nicholls State is 4-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Privateers are 5-6 in conference play. New Orleans has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Nicholls State is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.0% New Orleans allows to opponents. New Orleans averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Nicholls State allows.

The Colonels and Privateers match up Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae English is averaging 9.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Colonels. Jaylen Searles is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Benson is averaging 16 points for the Privateers. MJ Thomas is averaging 12.5 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 25.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Privateers: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.