Bennett leads UMKC against Omaha after 21-point game

UMKC Roos (5-15, 3-5 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (2-21, 0-8 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces Omaha after Emani Bennett scored 21 points in UMKC’s 76-63 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Mavericks are 2-7 in home games. Omaha has a 1-17 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Roos are 3-5 in Summit play. UMKC is fifth in the Summit scoring 67.1 points per game and is shooting 41.3%.

Omaha is shooting 33.0% from the field this season, 11.2 percentage points lower than the 44.2% UMKC allows to opponents. UMKC’s 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Omaha has given up to its opponents (45.1%).

The Mavericks and Roos match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarai Estupinan is averaging 12.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Mavericks. Regan Juenemann is averaging 12.2 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the last 10 games.

Tierra Trotter is averaging 9.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Roos. Bennett is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 53.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 32.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Roos: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

