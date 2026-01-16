Bennett and UMKC host St. Thomas

Saint Thomas Tommies (9-9, 2-2 Summit) at UMKC Roos (4-13, 2-3 Summit) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Thomas Tommies (9-9, 2-2 Summit) at UMKC Roos (4-13, 2-3 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC hosts St. Thomas after Elauni Bennett scored 20 points in UMKC’s 81-65 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Roos are 3-5 in home games. UMKC ranks ninth in the Summit with 20.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Zaire Harrell averaging 3.9.

The Tommies are 2-2 against Summit opponents. St. Thomas ranks sixth in the Summit with 31.6 rebounds per game led by Alyssa Sand averaging 7.6.

UMKC scores 67.6 points, 7.4 more per game than the 60.2 St. Thomas gives up. St. Thomas’ 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than UMKC has allowed to its opponents (44.5%).

The Roos and Tommies face off Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett is averaging 14.9 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Roos. Emani Bennett is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jada Hood is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, while averaging 9.1 points and 3.9 assists. Sand is shooting 47.2% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roos: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Tommies: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

