Benjamin and Fairfield host Niagara

Niagara Purple Eagles (5-13, 2-6 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (11-9, 3-6 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield takes on Niagara after Brandon Benjamin scored 20 points in Fairfield’s 85-77 loss to the Siena Saints.

The Stags have gone 7-2 in home games. Fairfield is second in the MAAC scoring 77.6 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Purple Eagles are 2-6 against MAAC opponents. Niagara averages 10.1 turnovers per game and is 3-7 when winning the turnover battle.

Fairfield’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Niagara allows. Niagara averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Fairfield allows.

The Stags and Purple Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Sparks is averaging 17.5 points for the Stags. Benjamin is averaging 14.4 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Trenton Walters averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Justin Page is shooting 42.1% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 25.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

